Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, il teaser rivela il Sam Fisher di Liev Schreiber (Di venerdì 20 settembre 2024) Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, il teaser rivela il Sam Fisher di Liev Schreiber La Geeked Week di Netflix ci ha regalato molte prime visioni, tra cui adesso anche un emozionante teaser di Splinter Cell: Deathwatch. Diversi adattamenti live-action di Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell non sono riusciti a decollare nel corso degli anni, quindi una serie animata dovrà essere sufficiente per il momento. Tuttavia, sembra che il look e il tono del longevo franchise di Ubisoft siano stati decisamente azzeccati. La serie avrà come protagonista Liev Schreiber (X-Men le origini: Wolverine) come voce di Sam Fisher, in una scelta di casting che sembra perfetta. Purtroppo sono stati rivelati pochi dettagli sulla trama, ma una bara con inciso “Douglas Shetland” suggerisce che la storia si svolgerà tra gli eventi di Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory e Splinter Cell: Double Agent.Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilosNotizie su altre fonti
Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, il teaser della serie anime conferma Liev Schreiber nel ruolo di Sam Fisher - L'attore darà voce all'astuto agente segreto dall'esistenza travagliata. Splinter Cell: Deathwatch Liev Schreiber sarà Sam Fisher, protagonista della popolare serie di videogame Ubisoft Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell, nella serie anime Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, prodotta da Netflix. E non s accorgeranno che stai per catturarli". "Una volta che ti abitui alle ombre, vedi le persone cattive per quello che sono veramente.
