Reolink Announces Altas PT Ultra, Industry-leading 4K UHD Continuous Recording Battery Camera with Its New Brand Campaign (Di venerdì 6 settembre 2024) WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Reolink, a renowned smart security solution provider, today unveiled at IFA Berlin 2024 its new flagship product Altas PT Ultra, an Industry-leading 4K UHD Continuous Recording Battery Camera. The company also kicked off a new Brand Campaign that reinforces its commitment to safeguarding and enriching family life through pioneering user-centric innovation. All IFA 2024 attendees are welcome to visit Reolink at Booth 308 Hall 1.2 from Sept. 6 through 10 and get hands on the new product and its comprehensive product lineup and security solutions. New Brand, New Technology and New Product Over the past 15 years, Reolink has been dedicated to pursuing technology breakthroughs and innovatively addressing users' needs, thus distinguishing Reolink as the trusted partner for millions of consumers.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Reolink, a renowned smart security solution provider, today unveiled at IFA Berlin 2024 its new flagship product Altas PT Ultra, an Industry-leading 4K UHD Continuous Recording Battery Camera. The company also kicked off a new Brand Campaign that reinforces its commitment to safeguarding and enriching family life through pioneering user-centric innovation. All IFA 2024 attendees are welcome to visit Reolink at Booth 308 Hall 1.2 from Sept. 6 through 10 and get hands on the new product and its comprehensive product lineup and security solutions. New Brand, New Technology and New Product Over the past 15 years, Reolink has been dedicated to pursuing technology breakthroughs and innovatively addressing users' needs, thus distinguishing Reolink as the trusted partner for millions of consumers.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- Reolink Announces Altas PT Ultra, Industry - leading 4K UHD Continuous Recording Battery Camera with Its New Brand Campaign - 4K UHD Continuous Recording Reolink Altas PT Ultra stands out offering crystal - clear true 4K 8MP image with its pixel - dense 4mm lens and an ultra - large 20,000mAh battery - twice the capacity of ... adnkronos
Video Reolink AnnouncesVideo Reolink Announces