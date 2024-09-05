Durabook Upgrades S14I Semi-rugged Laptop to Expand its AI-ready Product Line (Di giovedì 5 settembre 2024) The 14" AI-powered S14I boasts high-performance Intel® Core™ Ultra technology, enabling optimum reliability, Productivity and mobility to make it a market leader. LONDON, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Durabook, the global rugged mobile solutions brand owned by Twinhead International Corporation, today announced significant updates to its S14I Semi-rugged Laptop, Expanding its Product Line supporting modern-day data-intensive tasks. With the performance of Intel® Core™ Ultra processor, this AI-powered 14" Semi-rugged Laptop exceeds expectations by delivering a powerful, premium performance and exceptional user experience. Durabook also produces the Z14I fully rugged Laptop, the world's most durable and reliable fully rugged PC designed specifically to support demanding AI applications in the field.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
