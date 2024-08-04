“Running Up That Hill” rivive con STREA (Di domenica 4 agosto 2024) La hit di Kate Bush, “Running Up That Hill”, è stata rielaborata da STREA e sarà inclusa nel disco “Gold And Mess” in uscita il 25 ottobre 2024. STREA esce con “Running Up That Hill” In attesa del suo disco d’esordio “Gold And Mess” previsto in uscita il prossimo 25 ottobre 2024 (Vrec / Audioglobe), la cantautrice bresciana STREA ha rilasciato una nuova anticipazione sui portali digitali: questa volta si tratta dei una cover del celebre brano di Kate Bush “Running Up That Hill” completamente riarrangiato (insieme al musicista Francesco “Free” Savazza) in un crescendo ricco di pathos. Il brano si aggiunge ai singoli già pubblicati “Hazel” e “Ophelia” quest’ultimo con la partecipazione straordinaria dell’ex bassista dei Porcupine Tree Colin Edwin. Chi è STREA? STREA (nome d’arte di Irene Ettori) è bresciana, classe 1994.Leggi tutta la notizia su spettacolo.periodicodailyNotizie su altre fonti
