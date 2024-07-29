Mahindra Racing scatto in Formula E | accordo con Racing Force

Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazine

(Di lunedì 29 luglio 2024) La Stagione 10 dellaE si è conclusa da una settimana con il doppio round andato in scena nella bella e conturbante Londra, capitale dell’Inghilterra. Prima della fine delle ostilità motoristiche elettrificata, la scuderia, squadra non tra le migliori dell’annata appena archiviata ma con la voglia costante di crescere sempre più, si è imbarcata in una buona partnership con l’italianache darà alla squadra il suo marchio OMP. Ecco la novità che vedrà come protagonista uno dei team della Stagione 11 elettrica.E,e l’italianainsieme “Siamo lieti di essere nuovamente partner di– ha commentato Bruno Curletto, Chief Commercial Officer didopo l’con la scuderia che corre attualmente nel campionato motoristico elettrificato –.