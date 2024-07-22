Underground warfare, ecco la sfida tattica e tecnologica (Di lunedì 22 luglio 2024) Alcune delle guerre che si sono combattute o che si stanno combattendo, almeno dall’ultimo ventennio, come Afghanistan, Iraq, Siria, Ucraina e Gaza, giusto per citarne alcune, stanno portando ad una rinnovata centralità della Underground warfare, dunque dei combattimenti sostenuti in aree compartimentate e sotterranee. Non solo le reti di tunnel scavati da formazioni di guerriglieri (Anbar e i quartieri Dora e Ameriya di Baghdad; la rete di Cu Chi in Vietnam; i tunnel scavati da Hamas nella Striscia di Gaza) ma anche le grandi infrastrutture sotterranee delle grandi città, come metropolitane, fogne e Underground plants possono essere scenari di scontri oggi e nel prossimo futuro. Gli ambienti sotterranei sono privi di illuminazione naturale, estremamente compartimentati e ristretti, difficilmente percorribili e umidi.Leggi tutta la notizia su formicheNotizie su altre fonti
