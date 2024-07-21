Kingsman 3 Data di Uscita tarda ad arrivare, Matthew Vaughn spiega i motivi (Di domenica 21 luglio 2024) Scritto da Mister Movie , Il regista Matthew Vaughn ha recentemente parlato del perché Kingsman 3 stia impiegando così tanto tempo per essere realizzato. Originariamente sviluppato come serie di fumetti da Mark Millar e David Gibbons e pubblicato dalla Marvel nel 2012, il franchise di Kingsman è stato adattato per il grande schermo nel 2014, con il primo film diretto proprio da Vaughn. Il successo di quel film ha portato a un sequel, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, nel 2017 e a un prequel, The King’s Man, nel 2021. Kingsman 3: Matthew Vaughn spiega i motivi del ritardo della trilogia Il terzo film della serie, provvisoriamente intitolato Kingsman: The Blue Blood, ha subito diversi ritardi a causa degli impegni dei suoi protagonisti.Leggi tutta la notizia su mistermovieNotizie su altre fonti
- Why Kingsman 3 Is Taking So Long Explained By Matthew Vaughn - Franchise director matthew Vaughn explains why the long-awaited kingsman 3, the grand conclusion to the trilogy, is taking so long to happen. msn
- Guy Ritchie’s Young Sherlock Holmes Series Casts Kingsman’s Colin Firth - Colin Firth has joined the cast of Guy Ritchie’s Young Sherlock series. Young Sherlock is a new Amazon Prime Video series that is directed and executive produced by Ritchie, who previously made 2009’s ... yahoo
- Epic British WW1 action movie is streaming on Channel 4 for limited time only - The King's Man is streaming on Channel 4 for the next 5 days only and is also streaming in 4K on Disney+. A sequel involving the rise of Adolf Hitler called The King's Man: The Traitor King is in the ... msn
Video Kingsman DataVideo Kingsman Data