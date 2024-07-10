Max Polyakov and Noosphere released by U.S. from restrictions imposed before Russian invasion of Ukraine (Di mercoledì 10 luglio 2024) - Government had forced Noosphere founder to sell his control of Firefly Aerospace WASHINGTON, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Noosphere Venture Partners announced today that the U.S. government has released Dr. Max Polyakov and his related companies from all conditions imposed upon them in the run-up to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In early 2022, the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, along with the U.S. Department of the Air Force, required Noosphere and Polyakov to divest all of their ownership in Firefly Aerospace: Texas-based rocket maker that Polyakov invested over $200 million in and built into a business valued in excess of $1 billion. At the time, the government decided Noosphere's ownership of Firefly constituted a potential national security threat.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
In a May 31, 2024, letter to Noosphere, the U.S. Treasury Department confirmed that the company and Polyakov are released from all conditions and obligations that the government imposed on Feb. 28
