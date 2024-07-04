5 look Pre-Fall da acquistare ora

Leggi tutta la notizia su iodonna

(Di giovedì 4 luglio 2024) Il calendario della moda, si sa, viaggia a un ritmo tutto suo. Mentre le temperature si alzano e si sfoggia il guardaroba estivo, nei negozi di lusso fanno capolino le collezioni Pre2024. Un’anticipazione dell’Inverno, con capi di transizione da indossare a cavallo tra le stagioni. Tutto ciò, mentre nei negozi del prêt-à-porter e del fast fashion ci si prepara ai saldi estivi 2024. Nonostante l’apparente complessità, tutto è pensato per programmare il proprio stile in anticipo. I 15 migliori trend moda per l’Autunno-Inverno 2024/2025 X Studiare fin da ora le collezioni Pre2024 permette non solo di anticipare le tendenze di qualche mese, indossando i capi must-have a partire da subito.