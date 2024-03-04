The Walking Dead | The Ones Who Live | svelato cosa è successo a Michonne

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, svelato cosa è successo a Michonne (Di lunedì 4 marzo 2024) Il nuovo episodio dello spin-off ha fatto luce su quanto accaduto a Michonne dopo la fine della serie principale L'ultimo episodio di The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live ha mostrato cosa è accaduto a Michonne dopo gli eventi della serie principale e come è arrivata fin qui nel nuovo spin-off attualmente in onda negli Stati Uniti. "Ho trovato qualcosa". Con queste tre parole, Michonne (Danai Gurira) ha informato la figlia Judith Grimes di avere una pista su Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), scomparso da tempo. Credendo che il marito che aveva perso sei anni prima sia vivo, Michonne si imbarca in una missione per trovarlo, che la vedrà partire da The Walking Dead e tornare anni dopo in The …
