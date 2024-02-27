WWE | Drew McIntyre sbeffeggia ancora una volta CM Punk a RAW

WWE: Drew McIntyre sbeffeggia ancora una volta CM Punk a RAW (Di martedì 27 febbraio 2024) In un promo tenutosi durante Monday Night RAW, Drew McIntyre è salito sul ring per parlare di quanto successo ad Elimination Chamber, evento in cui proprio lui ha trionfato nell’omonima competizione. Lo scozzese ha svelato come in realtà i medici gli abbiamo consigliato di non lottare a WrestleMania a causa dei danni riportati ad un orecchio e lui, di pronta risposta, ha sottolineato di non essere CM Punk e di andare a prendersi il suo momento. Subito dopo si è seduto al centro del ring come Punk ci ha abituati in passato e come potete ben visionare nella clip sottostante. THIS GUY….#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/NO7X6MjPbz— WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2024 He just HAD to…#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/iO425lIclR— WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2024
