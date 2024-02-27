WWE | Drew McIntyre sbeffeggia ancora una volta CM Punk a RAW

WWE: Dopo la vittoria ad Elimination Chamber, Drew McIntyre si definisce il salvatore di…
Da quando è tornato a WrestleMania 38, in pochi pochissimi, possono vantare una vittoria ai danni di Cody Rhodes. Se vogliamo essere precisi, dato che ... (zonawrestling)
Nelle ultime settimane, Drew McIntyre si è trasformato in un vero e proprio heel, capace di farsi odiare in poco tempo nonostante sia stato a lungo uno ... (zonawrestling)
Le speculazioni riguardo il futuro di Drew McIntyre in WWE non accennano a fermarsi, dato che la scadenza del contratto si avvicina, e l’ex NXT Champion ... (zonawrestling)
Altre Notizie
WWE SmackDown Ratings Drop in Viewership and Key Demographic on February 23rd: The latest broadcast of WWE SmackDown on February 23 witnessed a decline in viewership, attracting 2.272 million viewers on FOX. Compared to the previous episode aired on February 16, which garnered 2 ...msn
How to Watch Monday Night RAW: Stream WWE Live, TV Channel: Live stream Monday Night RAW on Fubo: Start with your free trial today! In those chamber matches, McIntyre came out on top in a brutal match over Bobby Lashley, LA Knight and Randy Orton while Lynch ...si
Former WWE Champion could be forced to miss RAW after becoming trapped: A former WWE Champion could miss tonight's edition of RAW after becoming trapped in a room at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.msn