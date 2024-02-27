WWE | Drew McIntyre sbeffeggia ancora una volta CM Punk a RAW

(Di martedì 27 febbraio 2024) In un promo tenutosi durante Monday Night RAW,è salito sul ring per parlare di quanto successo ad Elimination Chamber, evento in cui proprio lui ha trionfato nell’omonima competizione. Lo scozzese ha svelato come in realtà i medici gli abbiamo consigliato di non lottare a WrestleMania a causa dei danni riportati ad un orecchio e lui, di pronta risposta, ha sottolineato di non essere CMe di andare a prendersi il suo momento. Subito dopo si è seduto al centro del ring comeci ha abituati in passato e come potete ben visionare nella clip sottostante. THIS GUY….#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/NO7X6MjPbz— WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2024 He just HAD to…#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/iO425lIclR— WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2024

WWE SmackDown Ratings Drop in Viewership and Key Demographic on February 23rd: The latest broadcast of WWE SmackDown on February 23 witnessed a decline in viewership, attracting 2.272 million viewers on FOX. Compared to the previous episode aired on February 16, which garnered 2 ...msn

How to Watch Monday Night RAW: Stream WWE Live, TV Channel: Live stream Monday Night RAW on Fubo: Start with your free trial today! In those chamber matches, McIntyre came out on top in a brutal match over Bobby Lashley, LA Knight and Randy Orton while Lynch ...si

Former WWE Champion could be forced to miss RAW after becoming trapped: A former WWE Champion could miss tonight's edition of RAW after becoming trapped in a room at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.msn