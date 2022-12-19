Delta Unveils its New Customer Experience Center for Data Center Solutions (Di lunedì 19 dicembre 2022) SOEST, Germany, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management Solutions, is unveiling a new Customer Experience Center for its Data Center and Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Solutions in Soest, Germany. Covering an area of 500m², the facility supports multiple-MW power and testing capacity. This allows the facility to fulfil any testing and qualifying requirement ranging from enterprise Data Center to megawatt colocation Data Center applications, making it ideal for hosting product demonstrations, as well as validation and training sessions. The design, construction, and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management Solutions, is unveiling a new Customer Experience Center for its Data Center and Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Solutions in Soest, Germany. Covering an area of 500m², the facility supports multiple-MW power and testing capacity. This allows the facility to fulfil any testing and qualifying requirement ranging from enterprise Data Center to megawatt colocation Data Center applications, making it ideal for hosting product demonstrations, as well as validation and training sessions. The design, construction, and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
TaiwanPlus Features Namewee and ABAO's Music - Creation Journey on Its Indie Music Docuseries, "Road to Legacy"... the docuseries unveils the truest side of these music artists, sharing their personalities, ... Continua a leggere EcoFlow Launches the DELTA Pro, its Pioneering Portable Power Station, in Europe ...
TaiwanPlus Features Namewee and ABAO's Music - Creation Journey on Its Indie Music Docuseries, "Road to Legacy"... the docuseries unveils the truest side of these music artists, sharing their personalities, ... Continua a leggere EcoFlow Launches the DELTA Pro, its Pioneering Portable Power Station, in Europe ... Lancia Pu+Ra Design: si esprime così il nuovo stile del Marchio italiano Autoappassionati.it
Delta Unveils its New Customer Experience Center for Data Center SolutionsDelta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, is unveiling a new Customer Experience Center for its Data Center ...
Delta: Ogboru unveils manifesto, vow to defeat PDP, APCThe governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Chief Great Ogboru, has again vowed to defeat the candidates of Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress to win the ...
Delta UnveilsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Delta Unveils