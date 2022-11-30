Global alliance of heart patient organizations unveils new Global Cholesterol Action Plan to prioritize unhealthy cholesterol as a main public health issue

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 30 novembre 2022) GALWAY, Ireland, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/TheHub has today launched itsto reduce the impact oflevels . Presented at their annual UNITE Summit , thefollows and builds upon the WorldFederation'sRoadmap released in October. Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) accounts for 85% of all cardiovascular-related deaths and is the leading cause of mortality worldwide, responsible for more than 15 million deaths each year. Arisk factor of ASCVD is ...