Global alliance of heart patient organizations unveils new Global Cholesterol Action Plan to prioritize unhealthy cholesterol as a main public health issue

Global alliance of heart patient organizations unveils new Global Cholesterol Action Plan to prioritize unhealthy cholesterol as a main public health issue (Di mercoledì 30 novembre 2022)

The Global heart Hub has today launched its Global cholesterol Action Plan  to reduce the impact of unhealthy cholesterol levels . Presented at their annual UNITE Summit , the Action Plan follows and builds upon the World heart Federation's cholesterol Roadmap released in October. Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) accounts for 85% of all cardiovascular-related deaths  and is the leading cause of mortality worldwide, responsible for more than 15 million deaths each year. A  main risk factor of ASCVD is ...
