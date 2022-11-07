Black Friday Xiaomi: al via dieci giorni di scontiONE PIECE ODYSSEY - nuovo trailerITALIAN VIDEO GAME AWARDS, A “CUCCCHI” IL PREMIO BEST APPLIED GAME ...Turtle Beach FUEL COMPACT VR CHARGING STATIONEICMA - Celly e i suoi supporti per smartphoneEICMA 2022: Nilox presenta le sue novitàREAL BLUE TWS 2 audio di qualità e batteria infinitaLEGO - UN REGALO DA CREARE. UN REGALO DA DONARE. Ramattra arriverà su Overwatch 2 il 6 dicembreGli eroi di Avatar saranno i Prossimi Epic Crossover di Brawlhalla Ultime Blog

Southampton | al via trattative per il dopo-Hasenhuttl

Southampton via
Southampton, al via trattative per il dopo-Hasenhuttl (Di lunedì 7 novembre 2022) Il Southampton ha già individuato il successore dell'esonerato Ralph Hasenhuttl: si tratta di Nathan Jones e, secondo Sky Sports...
City 0 - 1 16:00 Bournemouth - Tottenham 2 - 3 16:00 Brentford - Wolves 1 - 1 16:00 Brighton - Chelsea 4 - 1 16:00 Crystal Palace - Southampton 1 - 0 16:00 Newcastle - Aston Villa 4 - 0 18:30 Fulham -...

EPL: Aribo to work under new coach at Southampton

Super Eagles midfielder, Joe Aribo will now work under new coach at Southampton following the sack of Ralph Hasenhuttl on Monday. Hasenhuttl has spent the ...

Significant Nathan Jones development shared as Southampton close in on appointment of Luton boss

Southampton are confident of appointing Luton Town boss Nathan Jones as their new manager in the next 48 hours, a report has claimed. As per Football Insider, the club are now confident that the ...
