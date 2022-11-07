Eli David and the malinformation

Leggi su butac

(Di lunedì 7 novembre 2022) At the beginning of the pandemic, several people shared this photograph online: The photograph did not represent what was described in the post (here translated from italian): It’s just a kind of flu they said #bergamooggi – STAY AT HOME this is Bergamo. The photo soon went viral all over the world, but in Italy it was immediately debunked and explained by the fact checkers at Open. In December 2021 the photo went viral once again thanks to a post by Dr. Eli, a pandemic denier, who spread it with the implication that since the photo was false and showed coffins of immigrants in Lampedusa in 2013, then the pandemic must have been fake too. In December 2021Puente debunked the post, explaining that Eliwas misleading his (many) followers. But hardly any foreigners follow OPEN (or BUTAC for that matter) and Eli ...