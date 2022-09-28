Handheld releases new Nautiz X81 | An ultra-rugged 5G Android 12 handheld with a familiar feel

(Di mercoledì 28 settembre 2022) LIDKÖPING, Sweden, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/Group, a leading manufacturer ofmobile computers, today announced the release of the all-newX81, anjoining the popularlineexpanded outdoor-reliability, 5G connectivity, as well as nearly limitless customization capability. To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9092151--x81--5g-/ The innovative 4.8-inch screen uses unique display technology to deliver a truly sunlight-readable ...

A multifunctionaldevice, LUNAR provides personal thermal imaging and several other ... https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news -/msa - safety - to - showcase - cutting - edge - and - ...... event schedules, and more will be shared in the months to come via mediaand the official ...devices, personal computers, and the internet. For more information, visit www.e3expo.com ...LIDKÖPING, Sweden, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Handheld Group, a leading manufacturer of rugged mobile computers, today announced the release of ...Handheld gaming consoles are the next big thing and while a Nintendo Switch is great, Logitech is releasing its own portable gaming console and it’s on sale right now, even before its October 18 ...