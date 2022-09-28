Handheld releases new Nautiz X81: An ultra-rugged 5G Android 12 handheld with a familiar feel (Di mercoledì 28 settembre 2022) LIDKÖPING, Sweden, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/
handheld Group, a leading manufacturer of rugged mobile computers, today announced the release of the all-new Nautiz X81, an ultra-rugged Android handheld joining the popular Nautiz line with expanded outdoor-rugged reliability, 5G connectivity, as well as nearly limitless customization capability. To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9092151-handheld-Nautiz-x81-ultra-rugged-5g-Android/ The innovative 4.8-inch screen uses unique display technology to deliver a truly sunlight-readable ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
