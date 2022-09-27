XCMG New Port Machinery's High-end Intelligent Industrial Development Project Base Launches Production (Di martedì 27 settembre 2022) - XUZHOU, China, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/
XCMG Machinery (SHE: 000425) Port Machinery High-end Intelligent Industrial Development Project new manufacturing Base is fully put into operation, is expected to annual Production capacity of 2,000 sets of Port Machinery, products include container reach stackers, forklifts, and other mobile Port Machinery and gantry cranes, shore bridge and other large Port Machinery, the annual output value of 3.6 billion yuan (514.68 million U.S. dollars), will comprehensively enhance XCMG in the Port Machinery field ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
