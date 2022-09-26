Global Prop Trading Firm - The Trading Pit - Appoints Thomas Heyden as CEO of Its Liechtenstein Headquarters (Di lunedì 26 settembre 2022) "We are pleased to announce the appointment of Thomas Heyden, an experienced futures trader and an award-winning asset manager (Deutscher Fondspreis 2009), to the position of CEO of The Trading Pit AG in Liechtenstein."Vaduz, Liechtenstein - 15 Sep 2022 Christoph Radecker, the co-Founder of The Trading Pit (TTP) Liechtenstein, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Mr Heyden will work closely with TTP's co-Founder Christoph Radecker and the active investors of the company. He will focus on building partnerships with fund management and securitization companies which form a critical part of TTP's business model. Mr Heyden will also focus on regulatory and legal aspects of the growing Prop ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Global Prop Trading Firm - The Trading Pit - Appoints Thomas Heyden as CEO of Its Liechtenstein HeadquartersFor the past 15 years he managed private asset management firm HS Financials providing him with experience in highly regulated environments. Mr Heyden began his career as a stockbroker and then moved ...
