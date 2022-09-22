Serge Lupas appointed as CEO of Cyclomedia (Di giovedì 22 settembre 2022) Frank Pauli steps down as CEO and joins the supervisory board ZALTBOMMEL, the Netherlands, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/
After nine years at the helm Frank Pauli (63) is stepping down as CEO of Cyclomedia. The company has appointed Serge Lupas (55) as its new CEO. He will take over the reins from Frank Pauli per 1 October. Serge Lupas brings a wealth of experience to the table, which he acquired as CEO at information service providers all over the world, such as Kantar Media and Tiscali, and at consultancy firms AlixPartners and McKinsey. Over the course of Frank Pauli's tenure as CEO, Cyclomedia has become a world leader in the field of accurate 360° street-level environment visualization and data insights. In recent years, the company has acquired a strong ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
After nine years at the helm Frank Pauli (63) is stepping down as CEO of Cyclomedia. The company has appointed Serge Lupas (55) as its new CEO. He will take over the reins from Frank Pauli per 1 October. Serge Lupas brings a wealth of experience to the table, which he acquired as CEO at information service providers all over the world, such as Kantar Media and Tiscali, and at consultancy firms AlixPartners and McKinsey. Over the course of Frank Pauli's tenure as CEO, Cyclomedia has become a world leader in the field of accurate 360° street-level environment visualization and data insights. In recent years, the company has acquired a strong ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Serge Lupas est nommé PDG de CyclomediaLa société a nommé Serge Lupas (55 ans) au poste de PDG. Il succèdera à Franck Pauli à compter du 1er octobre. Serge Lupas apporte la riche expérience qu'il a acquise en tant que PDG de fournisseurs ...
Serge LupasSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Serge Lupas