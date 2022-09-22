HASBRO PULSE: ARRIVA IN ITALIA LA PIATTAFORMA PER COLLEZIONISTIGUNDAM EVOLUTION DISPONIBILE PER PCNasce Polaroid MusicPistola Massaggio Muscolare Professionale Silenziosa Sconto e OffertaLogitech annuncia il microfono XLR Blue Sona e Litra Beam Desktop Key ...Logitech G CLOUD porta il game streaming a un nuovo livelloDisponibile in Italia il Controller Wireless Elite per Xbox Series 2 ...Logitech G annuncia il volante PRO Racing Wheel e pedaliera PRO ...EA SPORTS PORTA TED LASSO E L'AFC RICHMOND IN FIFA 23Amazon presenta il nuovo tablet Fire HD 8Ultime Blog

Serge Lupas appointed as CEO of Cyclomedia

Serge Lupas
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Serge Lupas appointed as CEO of Cyclomedia (Di giovedì 22 settembre 2022) Frank Pauli steps down as CEO and joins the supervisory board  ZALTBOMMEL, the Netherlands, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/

After nine years at the helm Frank Pauli (63) is stepping down as CEO of Cyclomedia. The company has appointed Serge Lupas (55) as its new CEO. He will take over the reins from Frank Pauli per 1 October. Serge Lupas brings a wealth of experience to the table, which he acquired as CEO at information service providers all over the world, such as Kantar Media and Tiscali, and at consultancy firms AlixPartners and McKinsey. Over the course of Frank Pauli's tenure as CEO, Cyclomedia has become a world leader in the field of accurate 360° street-level environment visualization and data insights. In recent years, the company has acquired a strong ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Serge Lupas est nommé PDG de Cyclomedia

La société a nommé Serge Lupas (55 ans) au poste de PDG. Il succèdera à Franck Pauli à compter du 1er octobre. Serge Lupas apporte la riche expérience qu'il a acquise en tant que PDG de fournisseurs ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Serge Lupas
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Serge Lupas Serge Lupas appointed Cyclomedia