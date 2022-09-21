Ivory Dentin Graft™ | the First and Only Dentin Graft | Receives CE Mark

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 21 settembre 2022)creates a newcategory ofsubstitutes for repair and augmentation of bone defects. KEFAR SAVA, Israel, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/Developed byLtd., theis a new. Thismaterial has been tailored for use in dental procedures based on the advantages of autologouss, documented and proven in years of scientific research and publications. An active organic matrix,...