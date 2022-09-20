World GO Day, perché è importante parlare di tumori ginecologici (Di martedì 20 settembre 2022) 20 settembre. Oggi si celebra la IV Giornata Mondiale dei tumori ginecologici: stiamo parlando del tumore dell’endometrio, dell’ovaio, della cervice uterina, della vulva e della vagina. A fronte dell’elevata frequenza di queste lesioni neoplastiche, purtroppo si tratta di malattie poco note e soprattutto poco considerate dalle donne stesse. La Giornata Mondiale dei tumori ginecologici, World GO Day, nata nel 2019, è promossa da ENGAGe – il network europeo delle Associazioni Pazienti di tumori ginecologici. Ed ha un obiettivo preciso: far conoscere alle donne quali sono queste neoplasie, come si prevengono e come si curano e ribadire quanto sia importante per ogni donna prendersi cura della propria salute. Si può partecipare? Eccome. In Italia le ... Leggi su dilei (Di martedì 20 settembre 2022) 20 settembre. Oggi si celebra la IV Giornata Mondiale dei: stiamo parlando del tumore dell’endometrio, dell’ovaio, della cervice uterina, della vulva e della vagina. A fronte dell’elevata frequenza di queste lesioni neoplastiche, purtroppo si tratta di malattie poco note e soprattutto poco considerate dalle donne stesse. La Giornata Mondiale deiGO Day, nata nel 2019, è promossa da ENGAGe – il network europeo delle Associazioni Pazienti di. Ed ha un obiettivo preciso: far conoscere alle donne quali sono queste neoplasie, come si prevengono e come si curano e ribadire quanto siaper ogni donna prendersi cura della propria salute. Si può partecipare? Eccome. In Italia le ...

