China-Europe Qingdao Forum on Sustainable Development and 2022 International Health and Environment Industry Development Forum Held in Beijing

China-Europe Qingdao Forum on Sustainable Development and 2022 International Health and Environment Industry Development Forum Held in Beijing (Di giovedì 8 settembre 2022) Beijing, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/

The China-Europe Sustainable Development Qingdao Forum and 2022 International Health and Environment Forum took place at the China National Convention Center in Beijing on September 5. The Forum, themed "PROMOTING GREEN COOPERATION FOR A WIN-WIN FUTURE", aims to further deepen the practical collaboration between China and Europe in Environment and climate, with a focus on making green cooperation a new engine of a China-Europe ...
