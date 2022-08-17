CCTV+: Xi visits northeast China's Liaoning, stressing industrial restructuring, flood control (Di mercoledì 17 agosto 2022) - BEIJING, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday afternoon inspected the city of Jinzhou, northeast China'sLiaoning Province, stressing importance of accelerating industrial restructuring and taking solid measures for flood control. Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, paid a visit to the Liaoshen Campaign Memorial to review the history of the Chinese People's War of Liberation in northeast China.During his inspection in Donghu Forest Park, Xi told the local people that China's modernization is one that is meant to achieve common prosperity for everyone, not ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday afternoon inspected the city of Jinzhou, northeast China'sLiaoning Province, stressing importance of accelerating industrial restructuring and taking solid measures for flood control. Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, paid a visit to the Liaoshen Campaign Memorial to review the history of the Chinese People's War of Liberation in northeast China.During his inspection in Donghu Forest Park, Xi told the local people that China's modernization is one that is meant to achieve common prosperity for everyone, not ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
CCTV+: China's first lady Peng Liyuan visits opera house in Hong KongBEIJING, July 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, on Thursday visited the Xiqu Center in Hong Kong's West Kowloon Cultural District, a venue for the art of Chinese ...
CCTV+: Xi visits north China's Shanxi ahead of Chinese New YearBEIJING, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday began his visit to north China'sShanxi Province to learn about people's livelihood ahead of the Spring Festival, or ... Pelosi atterra a Taipei, la Cina convoca l'ambasciatore americano in piena notte AGI - Agenzia Italia
‘Helpless’ North Wales train driver’s near miss with man and his dogsNETWORK Rail and Transport for Wales have released shocking CCTV footage, following two separate near misses in Harlech in July.
CCTV+: Xi visits northeast China's Liaoning, stressing industrial restructuring, flood controlLink: https://www.youtube.com/watchv=iHo2bS4neEE View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cctv-xi-visits-northeast-chinas-liaoning-stressing ...
CCTV+ visitsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CCTV+ visits