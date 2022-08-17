5 motivi per scegliere di affidare la vendita della propria casa a un ...Europei nuoto : Simona Quadarella medaglia d'oroPosticipi Serie A : Juve-Sassuolo 3-0 e Napoli vince a Verona (2-5)Indagato Rudolph Giuliani su voto Trump 2020Integratore per dimagrire Reduslim, funziona veramente e si trova in ...L'addio a Piero Angela in CampidoglioWay of the Hunter RecensioneWRECKFEST sta arrivando su dispositivi mobiliPROGRAMMA STREAMING DEI CAMPIONATI MONDIALI POKÉMON 2022Nvidia: il meglio della tecnologia a prezzi speciali Ultime Blog

CCTV+: Xi visits northeast China's Liaoning, stressing industrial restructuring, flood control (Di mercoledì 17 agosto 2022)

 Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday afternoon inspected the city of Jinzhou, northeast China'sLiaoning Province, stressing importance of accelerating industrial restructuring and taking solid measures for flood control. Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, paid a visit to the Liaoshen Campaign Memorial to review the history of the Chinese People's War of Liberation in northeast China.During his inspection in Donghu Forest Park, Xi told the local people that China's modernization is one that is meant to achieve common prosperity for everyone, not ...
