ReNew Becomes First Indian Renewable Energy Company To Refinance Dollar-Denominated Bonds (Di martedì 12 luglio 2022) GURUGRAM, India, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/
ReNew Energy Global plc ('ReNew' or 'the Company') (NASDAQ: RNW) (NASDAQ: RNWWW), India's leading ReNewable Energy Company, announced today that it has successfully Refinanced its 2024 maturity Dollar-Denominated Bonds with amortising project debt from an Indian nonbank financial Company, becoming the First Indian ReNewable Energy Company to do so. ReNew issued Bonds ('RPVIN 6.67% 24s' or 'Bonds') worth US$ 525 million in 2019, which were set to mature in 2024. By refinancing the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
ReNew Energy Global plc ('ReNew' or 'the Company') (NASDAQ: RNW) (NASDAQ: RNWWW), India's leading ReNewable Energy Company, announced today that it has successfully Refinanced its 2024 maturity Dollar-Denominated Bonds with amortising project debt from an Indian nonbank financial Company, becoming the First Indian ReNewable Energy Company to do so. ReNew issued Bonds ('RPVIN 6.67% 24s' or 'Bonds') worth US$ 525 million in 2019, which were set to mature in 2024. By refinancing the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Pubblicità
ReNew Energy Global plc: ReNew Becomes First Indian Renewable Energy Company To Refinance Dollar-Denominated BondsRefinancing slashes interest cost by 200 basis pointsRedeems US$ 525 million of outstanding bonds through longer-term financingGURUGRAM, India, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReNew Energy Global ...
ReNew Becomes First Indian Renewable Energy Company To Refinance Dollar-Denominated BondsReNew issued bonds ('RPVIN 6.67% 24s' or 'Bonds') worth US$ 525 million in 2019, which were set to mature in 2024. By refinancing the dollar-denominated bonds ahead of time, ReNew has shown strong and ...
ReNew BecomesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : ReNew Becomes