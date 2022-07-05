Guerra Ucraina : Missili russi su Sumy, 6 feritiLavorazioni di rettifica sui metalliBandai Namco annuncia MY HERO ULTRA RUMBLESWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris - Nintendo Switch Announcement Hisense cattura il suono con la nuova Soundbar HS218505 GAMES SARÀ PRESENTE A GAMESCOM 2022Sparatoria Copenaghen : 3 morti e feritiMafia e traffico droga a Bari : 25 arresti20 dispersi sulla Marmolada : riprese le ricercheUomini e Donne, Alessio Lo Passo attacca alcuni giornalisti: Basta ...Ultime Blog

CCTV+ | Xi | China ready to promote more robust | greener and healthier global development

CCTV+ China
BEIJING, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China is ready to work with countries around the world to promote ...

CCTV+: Xi: China ready to promote more robust, greener and healthier global development (Di martedì 5 luglio 2022)

China is ready to work with countries around the world to promote more robust, greener and healthier global development, said Chinese President Xi Jinping in a congratulatory letter to a forum on global development held in Beijing on Monday.  The world is facing drastic changes and a pandemic both unseen in a century, and the global economic recovery is weak and sluggish, Xi said. The development gap between the North and the South is widening, and the world has entered a new period of turbulence and changes, he said, adding that promoting global development has become a major subject faced by ...
