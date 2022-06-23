AEW, Matt Hardy smentisce l’infortunio: “Mi spiace deludervi, ma sono pronto a ripartire” (Di giovedì 23 giugno 2022) Secondo quanto riportato da alcune fonti, Matt Hardy si sarebbe infortunato al ginocchio durante il suo match a AAA TripleMania XXX: Tijuana. Hardy ha combattuto un match contro Dragon Lee e Dralistico facendo coppia con Johnny Hardy (John Morrison) in seguito all’arresto del fratello Jeff. La smentita di Matt Hardy ha risposto oggi su Twitter ad un report che riferiva del presunto infortunio, dicendo “Mi spiace deludervi, ma sto benissimo signore e signori. Ero a AEW Dynamite questa notte, e sono pronto per ripartire. Inoltre, ho adorato e mi sono divertito tantissimo durante il mio match a TripleMania 30 per la Lucha Libre AAA. Grazie, TJ!” – Hardy non ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Arrestato Jeff Hardy: l'AEW decide di sospenderlo e mandarlo in clinica...per i titoli di coppia della AEW nella puntata di Dynamite di domani sera ma, dato l'accaduto, Tony Khan ha deciso di rimuovere gli Hardys dall'incontro, penalizzando quindi anche il fratello Matt. ... AEW: Matt Hardy infortunato dopo il match di TripleMania (AAA) Zona Wrestling
