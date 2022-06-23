No Man’s Sky sarà disponibile a ottobre 2022 per Nintendo SwitchRay-Tracing per A Plague Tale: Requiem” e Genshin Impact su GeForce ...POCO F4 e POCO X4 GT: PresentatiSony lancia oggi la nuova versione del Playstation PlusRogue Spirit: Nuovo update in arrivo il 7 di luglioSmart Home Dashboard: disponibile in Italia su Fire TVTaiko no Tatsujin Rhythm Festival arriva il 14 ottobreCall of Duty: Mobile - Season 6: To The Skies arriva il 30 giugnoXenoblade Chronicles 3 arriverà su Nintendo Switch il 29 luglioQuickload powered by OGR Torino: dal 25 luglio al 30 settembreUltime Blog

Secondo quanto riportato da alcune fonti, Matt Hardy si sarebbe infortunato al ginocchio durante ...

AEW, Matt Hardy smentisce l’infortunio: “Mi spiace deludervi, ma sono pronto a ripartire” (Di giovedì 23 giugno 2022) Secondo quanto riportato da alcune fonti, Matt Hardy si sarebbe infortunato al ginocchio durante il suo match a AAA TripleMania XXX: Tijuana. Hardy ha combattuto un match contro Dragon Lee e Dralistico facendo coppia con Johnny Hardy (John Morrison) in seguito all’arresto del fratello Jeff. La smentita di Matt Hardy ha risposto oggi su Twitter ad un report che riferiva del presunto infortunio, dicendo “Mi spiace deludervi, ma sto benissimo signore e signori. Ero a AEW Dynamite questa notte, e sono pronto per ripartire. Inoltre, ho adorato e mi sono divertito tantissimo durante il mio match a TripleMania 30 per la Lucha Libre AAA. Grazie, TJ!” – Hardy non ...
