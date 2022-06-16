HSBC AND EMMA RADUCANU PARTNER TO MOBILISE THE NEXT GENERATION

Leggi su iltempo

(Di giovedì 16 giugno 2022) LONDON, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/has announced a four-yearship with, current British women's tennis number one and the reigning US Open champion, with the shared ambition to create opportunities for themade tennis history when in 2021, she became the youngest female British player to win the US Open. Since then, her authenticity, talent and determination has made a global impact beyond the tennis world as an international citizen, who embraces a multi-cultural lifestyle. In her announcement video,reveals her excitement about the collaboration which is anchored in shared interests and values, championing internationalism, inclusivity, and opportunity for young people.is ...