HSBC AND EMMA RADUCANU PARTNER TO MOBILISE THE NEXT GENERATION (Di giovedì 16 giugno 2022) LONDON, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/
HSBC has announced a four-year PARTNERship with EMMA RADUCANU, current British women's tennis number one and the reigning US Open champion, with the shared ambition to create opportunities for the NEXT GENERATION. EMMA made tennis history when in 2021, she became the youngest female British player to win the US Open. Since then, her authenticity, talent and determination has made a global impact beyond the tennis world as an international citizen, who embraces a multi-cultural lifestyle. In her announcement video, EMMA reveals her excitement about the collaboration which is anchored in shared interests and values, championing internationalism, inclusivity, and opportunity for young people. HSBC is ...Leggi su iltempo
