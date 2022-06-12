(Di domenica 12 giugno 2022) Durante una conferenza stampa svoltasi dopo il suo match di NJPW Dominion, la star della New Japan Pro WrestlingJr. ha lanciato ufficialmente la sfida all’American Dragon, chiedendo un match a. “La scorsa settimana stavo cercando di essere sottile, quando ho canticchiato The Final Countdown”, ha detto il wrestler. Inizia il conto alla rovesciacontinua: “Ho cambiato il testo, però. ‘We’re heading to Venus’ è diventato ‘we’re heading to Chicago’. Ma forse perché ho la voce di un angelo, voi giornalisti bastardi l’avete tagliato. American Dragon, ce l’hai uno spazietto per me fra una partita di golf e l’altra nel tuo Blackpool Country Club, per capire chi è il miglior lottatore tecnico? Oh, te lo dico io: ...

Zona_Wrestling : #WWE Zack Sabre Jr: 'Bryan Danielson, a Forbidden Door scopriremo chi è il migliore' - - TSOWrestling : Con #ForbiddenDoor che si avvicina.... // #TSOW #TSOS -

Zack Sabre Jr. is one of the greatest technical wrestlers in the world today. After competing at NJPW's Dominion event, the UK native expressed his desire ...Jay White is the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. To the surprise of some, Switchblade defeated Kazuchika Okada at NJPW Dominion earlier today to embark on his second run with New Japan Pro ...