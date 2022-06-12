FINAL FANTASY VII - IL 25° ANNIVERSARIO SARÀ TRASMESSP IL 17 GIUGNO Mark Zuckerberg annuncia Horizon HomeNETFLIX e BIOWARE annunciano una nuova seria animataNaruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker - Season Pass 5 disponibile oraTelevoto Isola dei Famosi : eliminati lunedì 13 giugno e anticipazioniKabul : almeno 4 morti per bomba su minibusGuerra Ucraina, Kiev : Elon Musk ci ha dato rete StarlinkArmi Stati Uniti : cittadini contro il CongressoStati Uniti : arrestati 31 suprematisti anti gayLa Cina non ha mai dato aiuti materiali alla RussiaUltime Blog

Zack Sabre Jr | "Bryan Danielson | a Forbidden Door scopriremo chi è il migliore"

Zack Sabre
Durante una conferenza stampa svoltasi dopo il suo match di NJPW Dominion, la star della New ...

Commenta
Zack Sabre Jr: “Bryan Danielson, a Forbidden Door scopriremo chi è il migliore” (Di domenica 12 giugno 2022) Durante una conferenza stampa svoltasi dopo il suo match di NJPW Dominion, la star della New Japan Pro Wrestling Zack Sabre Jr. ha lanciato ufficialmente la sfida all’American Dragon Bryan Danielson, chiedendo un match a Forbidden Door. “La scorsa settimana stavo cercando di essere sottile, quando ho canticchiato The Final Countdown”, ha detto il wrestler. Inizia il conto alla rovescia Sabre continua: “Ho cambiato il testo, però. ‘We’re heading to Venus’ è diventato ‘we’re heading to Chicago’. Ma forse perché ho la voce di un angelo, voi giornalisti bastardi l’avete tagliato. American Dragon, ce l’hai uno spazietto per me fra una partita di golf e l’altra nel tuo Blackpool Country Club, per capire chi è il miglior lottatore tecnico? Oh, te lo dico io: ...
Zack Sabre Jr. ha sfidato Bryan Danielson: "Vediamo chi è il più tecnico tra noi due"  The Shield Of Wrestling

Zack Sabre Jr. Calls Out Bryan Danielson For Forbidden Door

Zack Sabre Jr. is one of the greatest technical wrestlers in the world today. After competing at NJPW's Dominion event, the UK native expressed his desire ...

Jay White Wins IWGP World Heavyweight Title At NJPW Dominion 2022

Jay White is the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. To the surprise of some, Switchblade defeated Kazuchika Okada at NJPW Dominion earlier today to embark on his second run with New Japan Pro ...
