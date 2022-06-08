SMARTFREN AND MOBILEUM SIGN MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT TO ENHANCE CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE AND PERSONALIZED PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT (Di mercoledì 8 giugno 2022) Deep Network Analytics and Applied Machine Learning Provides Intelligence Related to Network for Improving CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE CUPERTINO, Calif., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/
MOBILEUM Inc. ("MOBILEUM"), a leading global provider of analytics solutions for roaming and network services, security, risk management, testing, and monitoring, today announced it has entered into a MULTI-YEAR partnership with PT SMARTFREN Telecom Tbk ("SMARTFREN"), a leading progressive mobile operator in Indonesia. The new contract delivers MOBILEUM's digital insights and network analytics which will allow SMARTFREN to strengthen and ENHANCE CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE and ...Leggi su iltempo
SMARTFREN AND MOBILEUM SIGN MULTI - YEAR AGREEMENT TO ENHANCE CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE AND PERSONALIZED PRODUCT DEVELOPMENTSmartfren has a Starter Card and Smartfren GOKIL MAX, Unlimited, Quota Nonstop, and 1ON+ internet packages. In addition to offering a variety of data and voice products and services, Smartfren also ...
