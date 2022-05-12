Dune 2: Christopher Walken nel cast del sequel (Di giovedì 12 maggio 2022) Nel cast di Dune 2, il sequel diretto da Denis Villeneuve in arrivo nel 2023, ci sarà anche Christopher Walken. Dune 2 avrà tra i suoi protagonisti anche Christopher Walken che si è unito al cast del sequel diretto da Denis Villeuve. Le riprese dovrebbero iniziare in autunno, in vista di un debutto nelle sale previsto per il 20 ottobre 2023. In Dune: Part Two l'attore Christopher Walken avrà il ruolo dell'Imperatore. Tra i nuovi arrivi nel cast del secondo capitolo della storia tratta dai romanzi di Frank Herbert ci sarà Florence Pugh nel ruolo della principessa Irulan, mentre Austin Butler sembra abbia ottenuto la parte di Feyd-Rautha. Tra gli ...Leggi su movieplayer
Christopher Walken Joins Denis Villeneuve’s DUNE: PART TWO as Emperor Shaddam IVDirector Denis Villeneuve has cast Christopher Walken in Dune: Part Two! He will be taking on the role of Shaddam IV, the Padishah Emperor of the Known Universe. This is pretty awesome and completely ...
Christopher Walken Joins ‘Dune Part Two’ as Emperor Shaddam IVThe House Corrino has its ruler. Christopher Walken will join Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya in director Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune Part Two,” as Shaddam IV, the Padishah Emperor of the Known Universe.
