Unihertz' s Latest QWERTY Smartphone Raised 400K+ USD on Kickstarter in 12 Hours

Unihertz Latest
HONG KONG, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unihertz has just launched the company's third and Latest ...

Unihertz's Latest QWERTY Smartphone Raised 400K+ USD on Kickstarter in 12 Hours (Di mercoledì 11 maggio 2022)

Unihertz has just launched the company's third and Latest Smartphone of its QWERTY series, Titan Slim, a sleek and neat physical keyboard Smartphone which has already Raised over $400,000. The campaign is currently in full swing on Kickstarter: https://www.Kickstarter.com/projects/jellyphone/titan-slim-the-new-sleek-and-slim-QWERTY-android-Smartphone?ref=3wehrr After Onward Mobility confirmed the death of its QWERTY project, Unihertz probably has become the only choice for people who are still seeking keyboard Smartphones, which is absolutely admirable and commendable. Unihertz's Titan series may not be ideal for ...
Unihertz has just launched the company's third and latest smartphone of its QWERTY series, Titan Slim, a sleek and neat physical keyboard smartphone which has already raised over $400,000. The campaig ...

Unihertz Titan Slim review: Back to the future

If these kinds of products are up your alley, you might also be interested in the company’s latest contender, the Unihertz Titan Slim. It comes with its fair share of issues and compromises, but if ...
