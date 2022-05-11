Launched on Magine Pro: acontra+, the streaming service with Cinema in its DNA (Di mercoledì 11 maggio 2022) - New Innovative Spanish streaming concept Launched on the Magine Pro platform. STOCKHOLM, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/
acontra+, www.acontraplus.com, the New Spanish streaming concept combining movie streaming and Cinema tickets in a subscription, is Launched on the Magine Pro platform. The service is run by the independent Spanish distributor A Contracorriente Films with a wide catalogue of national and international feature films of all genres, classics and contemporary films and is made available through Magine Pro's multi-platform service. acontra+ is well positioned as the platform for the audience that wants to enjoy the big screen, for ...Leggi su iltempo
acontra+, www.acontraplus.com, the New Spanish streaming concept combining movie streaming and Cinema tickets in a subscription, is Launched on the Magine Pro platform. The service is run by the independent Spanish distributor A Contracorriente Films with a wide catalogue of national and international feature films of all genres, classics and contemporary films and is made available through Magine Pro's multi-platform service. acontra+ is well positioned as the platform for the audience that wants to enjoy the big screen, for ...Leggi su iltempo
Advertising
Magine Pro AB: Launched on Magine Pro: acontra+, the streaming service with Cinema in its DNANew Innovative Spanish streaming concept launched on the Magine Pro platform. STOCKHOLM, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- acontra+, the New Spanish streaming concept ...
Launched on Magine Pro: acontra+, the streaming service with Cinema in its DNANew Innovative Spanish streaming concept launched on the Magine Pro platform. STOCKHOLM , May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- acontra+, the New Spanish streaming concept combining movie streaming and ...
Launched MagineSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Launched Magine