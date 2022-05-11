GOTHAM KNIGHTS - Gameplay di Nightwing e Cappuccio RossoEA annuncia che nel 2023 FIFA cambierà nomeCome gestire un’azienda in modo più efficienteIl Mid Season Invitational di League Of Legends in diretta sui canali ...I PRIMI BACI DI MICHELLE HUNZIKER E GIOVANNI ANGIOLINI NELLA LORO ...Turtle Beach Stealth 700, 600 Gen 2 Max e 600 Gen 2 sono disponibiliUbisoft: nuovi aggiornamenti per Tom Clancy's The Division 2ZTE Axon 40 Ultra è stato lanciato in CinaUcraina, Presidente Russo Putin : La Nato non ha voluto ascoltarciTerremoto Oggi : 4 scosse a Firenze, la più forte magnitudo 2.7Ultime Blog

AGC's Light-control Panoramic Roof with Low-E Coating Adopted in LEXUS RZ | Toyota LEXUS' First Dedicated BEV Model

AGC Light
TOKYO, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AGC Inc., a Tokyo-based world-leading manufacturer of glass,

AGC's Light-control Panoramic Roof with Low-E Coating Adopted in LEXUS RZ, Toyota LEXUS' First Dedicated BEV Model (Di mercoledì 11 maggio 2022) - TOKYO, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/

AGC Inc., a Tokyo-based world-leading manufacturer of glass, chemicals and high-tech materials, has developed a Light-control Panoramic Roof with Low-E Coating, which has been Adopted for the LEXUS RZ, a Dedicated BEV (*1) Model to be launched by Toyota Motor Corporation in the second half of 2022. The use of Low-E glass (*2) with high solar control and heat-insulating performance allows the Panoramic Roof to provide both an open cabin environment and a comfortable cabin temperature, while the elimination of a sunshade contributes to a Lighter body. Logo: ...
