AGC's Light-control Panoramic Roof with Low-E Coating Adopted in LEXUS RZ, Toyota LEXUS' First Dedicated BEV Model (Di mercoledì 11 maggio 2022) - TOKYO, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/
AGC Inc., a Tokyo-based world-leading manufacturer of glass, chemicals and high-tech materials, has developed a Light-control Panoramic Roof with Low-E Coating, which has been Adopted for the LEXUS RZ, a Dedicated BEV (*1) Model to be launched by Toyota Motor Corporation in the second half of 2022. The use of Low-E glass (*2) with high solar control and heat-insulating performance allows the Panoramic Roof to provide both an open cabin environment and a comfortable cabin temperature, while the elimination of a sunshade contributes to a Lighter body. Logo: ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
