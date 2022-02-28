BANDAI NAMCO - ELDEN RING TITOLO PIÙ ATTESO DEL 2022 DISPONIBILEProfumi donna: è la personalità a definire la sceltaGRID Legends Recensione PS5Farming Simulator 22: Disponibile il secondo aggiornamento gratuitoROGUEBOOK: L’USCITA SU CONSOLE E NUOVI CONTENUTIGRID LEGENDS DISPONIBILE IN TUTTO IL MONDOEdward Gaming - Riot Games consegna gli anelli ai campioni del Mondo ...Arriva Kone XP - mouse da gaming PC di ROCCAT disponibile il Pre-orderLEGO e Vespa celebrano il Made in Italy con il nuovo set LEGO VESPA ...GTA Online - Ricompense Contratti confidenziali, missioni ...Ultime Blog

Dotgo launches Universal RCS at Mobile World Congress 2022

Dotgo launches
- - Delivers Rich, Conversational RCS Messaging Experience for iPhone Users   - Whitepaper on 'How RCS ...

Dotgo launches Universal RCS at Mobile World Congress 2022 (Di lunedì 28 febbraio 2022) - - Delivers Rich, Conversational RCS Messaging Experience for iPhone Users   - Whitepaper on 'How RCS is revolutionizing business messaging' also released BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Dotgo®, a Gupshup company, and leading provider of Rich Communication Services (RCS) and RCS business messaging (RBM) solutions, announced the launch of Dotgo Universal RCS™ at Mobile World Congress 2022, Barcelona. The launch expands RCS to iPhone and other non-RCS devices, providing global brands the ability to reach more customers with engaging rich media Mobile messaging solutions, including video, audio, and enhanced security features. There are 6.64 billion smartphone users in the World today. RCS is currently ...
Dotgo®, a Gupshup company, and leading provider of Rich Communication Services (RCS) and RCS business messaging (RBM) solutions, announced the launch of Dotgo Universal RCS™ at Mobile World Congress
