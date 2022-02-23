Online Kung Fu Competition Concludes with Participants from Five Continents (Di mercoledì 23 febbraio 2022) ZHENGZHOU, China, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The closing and award ceremony for the "Shaolin Kung Fu Online Games" was held on Feb.15 at the Shaolin Temple in China'sHenan Province. Broadcast live Online, the closing ceremony brings together all Shaolin disciples and Kung fu enthusiasts across the world to enjoy the atmosphere. As unique Online Competition forms were staged, 5,368 Kung fu enthusiasts from 94 countries and regions came to add glory to the event. In the meantime, a professional judge panel comprised of 11 national-level judges and warrior monks was installed by the Shaolin Temple, and the entire judging process has been broadcast to the global audience. "Contestants in the US and European countries participate enthusiastically, Asian ...
