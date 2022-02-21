Rainbow Six Siege: Demon Veil anno 7Toshiba: come aumentare lo storage delle console gamingElden Ring - nuovo trailer approfondisce le meccaniche di giocoLEGO e Universal danno il benvenuto ai nuovi set della linea Jurassic ...Taito Egret II mini - Limited Blue Edition aperto il preordineXiaomi annuncia la lineup di Robot Vacuum-MopCall of Duty: Mobile Stagione 2: One-Four-One ritorna in Task Force ...Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection disponibile per Nintendo SwitchGTA Online: ricompense triple, sconti e altroBatman: Arkham Asylum, disponibile da oggi in pre-order l’esclusiva ...Ultime Blog

XCMG Pushes for Carbon Neutrality within Its Operating Boundaries by 2049

SHANGHAI, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG (SHE:000425) releases a program of action (PoA) for peak ...

XCMG (SHE:000425) releases a program of action (PoA) for peak Carbon and Carbon Neutrality, detailing planning, implementation and actual safeguard measures of sustainable transformation paths — including low-Carbon transformation of energy consumption structure, green and intelligent manufacturing integration and upgrade, emissions reduction with supply chain alliance and digitalized, intelligent advancement. The PoA also specifies XCMG's short-, mid- and long-term targets in achieving "dual Carbon" goals, that by 2035, power generated from renewable energies will account for 50 percent of XCMG's total electricity use, product penetration of new energy products will thrive to exceed 35 percent, and the ...
XCMG (SHE:000425) releases a program of action (PoA) for peak carbon and carbon neutrality, detailing planning, implementation and actual safeguard measures of sustainable transformation paths — ...
