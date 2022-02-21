XCMG Pushes for Carbon Neutrality within Its Operating Boundaries by 2049 (Di lunedì 21 febbraio 2022) SHANGHAI, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/
XCMG (SHE:000425) releases a program of action (PoA) for peak Carbon and Carbon Neutrality, detailing planning, implementation and actual safeguard measures of sustainable transformation paths — including low-Carbon transformation of energy consumption structure, green and intelligent manufacturing integration and upgrade, emissions reduction with supply chain alliance and digitalized, intelligent advancement. The PoA also specifies XCMG's short-, mid- and long-term targets in achieving "dual Carbon" goals, that by 2035, power generated from renewable energies will account for 50 percent of XCMG's total electricity use, product penetration of new energy products will thrive to exceed 35 percent, and the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
