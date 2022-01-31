Commisso has a plan and it’s good for Fiorentina (Di lunedì 31 gennaio 2022) The recent agreement between Fiorentina and Juventus for the transfer of Dusan Vlahovic, at age 22 one of the best players in the Italian league, has sparked a level of outrage among “Viola” fans not seen since the days of Roberto Baggio’s own move to Juventus in 1990. It didn’t help that Vlahovic was the second recognizable Fiorentina player to leave for Juventus in the past two years, after national team starting forward Federico Chiesa. As Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso, put it, the club has become the largest Juventus creditor in football, as terms for both transfers include delayed payments. Commisso’s image among Italian football fans is one of a so-called “paisa’”, a pejorative that identifies manual laborers from Southern Italy that emigrated to the United States and from nothing – ...Leggi su ilnapolista
Il comunicato di Rocco Commisso riguardo al rinnovo del classe 2000, infatti, ha implicitamente ... ISCRIVITI AL NOSTRO CANALE TELEGRAM!21 - Dusan #Vlahovic has scored the most goals (21) in Serie A in ...
