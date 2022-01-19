Vulcano Tonga: 28.000 bambini colpiti dall’eruzione sottomarina e il ...Gioco illegale, continuano le azioni di contrastoDIETA CHETOGENICA, ECCO PERCHÉ SCEGLIERLA!Terraria - aggiornamento Journey's End disponibile su Nintendo SwitchCome e perché le scommesse hanno avuto successo in ItaliaSysJoker : il super malware che attacca tuttiCovid : Omicron fa meno paura, ma rischio variante più feroce in ...Gli sport su cui scommettere preferiti dagli italianiBrawlhalla Esports Anno 7: più di 1 milione di dollari di montepremiEA - aggiornamento di SPORTS FIFA MobileUltime Blog

XtalPi Partners with Excelra for GOSTAR to Enhance its Intelligent Digital Drug Discovery and Development platform

HYDERABAD, India and SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Excelra, a leading global Data ...

XtalPi Partners with Excelra for GOSTAR to Enhance its Intelligent Digital Drug Discovery and Development platform (Di mercoledì 19 gennaio 2022) HYDERABAD, India and SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Excelra, a leading global Data & Analytics organization, today announced the Partnership for its Global Online Structure Activity Relationship Database (GOSTAR) with XtalPi Inc., an AI-based pharmaceutical biotechnology company reinventing the industry's approach to Drug research and Development with its Intelligent Digital Drug Discovery and Development platform. Excelra will provide ADMET datasets in the GOSTAR database to XtalPi Inc. as part of the Partnership. GOSTAR's ADMET data will power ...
