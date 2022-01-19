XtalPi Partners with Excelra for GOSTAR to Enhance its Intelligent Digital Drug Discovery and Development platform (Di mercoledì 19 gennaio 2022) HYDERABAD, India and SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Excelra, a leading global Data & Analytics organization, today announced the Partnership for its Global Online Structure Activity Relationship Database (GOSTAR) with XtalPi Inc., an AI-based pharmaceutical biotechnology company reinventing the industry's approach to Drug research and Development with its Intelligent Digital Drug Discovery and Development platform. Excelra will provide ADMET datasets in the GOSTAR database to XtalPi Inc. as part of the Partnership. GOSTAR's ADMET data will power ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Excelra, a leading global Data & Analytics organization, today announced the Partnership for its Global Online Structure Activity Relationship Database (GOSTAR) with XtalPi Inc., an AI-based pharmaceutical biotechnology company reinventing the industry's approach to Drug research and Development with its Intelligent Digital Drug Discovery and Development platform. Excelra will provide ADMET datasets in the GOSTAR database to XtalPi Inc. as part of the Partnership. GOSTAR's ADMET data will power ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : XtalPi Partners
Cricket NFT platform Rario announces partnership with star studded Legends League Cricket29 January.... at 04:00 XtalPi Partners with Excelra for GOSTAR to Enhance its Intelligent Digital Drug Discovery and Development platform Excelra, a leading global Data & Analytics organization, ...
Cyber MGA Resilience Appointed as Coverholder at Lloyd'sResilience, an industry leader in cyber insurance and security solutions, announced it has earned delegated authority as a Coverholder at Lloyd's, the world's leading insurance and reinsurance ...
XtalPi PartnersSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : XtalPi Partners