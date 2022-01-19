(Di mercoledì 19 gennaio 2022) HYDERABAD, India and SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/, a leading global Data & Analytics organization, today announced thehip for its Global Online Structure Activity Relationship Database (Inc., an AI-based pharmaceutical biotechnology company reinventing the industry's approach toresearch anditsandwill provide ADMET datasets in thedatabase toInc. as part of thehip.'s ADMET data will power ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : XtalPi Partners

29 January.... at 04:00 XtalPi Partners with Excelra for GOSTAR to Enhance its Intelligent Digital Drug Discovery and Development platform Excelra, a leading global Data & Analytics organization, ...Resilience, an industry leader in cyber insurance and security solutions, announced it has earned delegated authority as a Coverholder at Lloyd's, the world's leading insurance and reinsurance ...