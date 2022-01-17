Vanessa Bruno : influencer 23enne morta sul divano di un amicoFamiglia no-vax sterminata dal Covid : morti nonni, padre e figlioLa rivelazione di Robbie Williams : Un killer voleva uccidermiAcer - nuovi notebook TravelMate B3 e TravelMate Spin B3 con Windows ...Svelto Pastiglie per Lavastoviglie -23% Sconto e OffertaInvicta Specialty Orologio Uomo Quarzo - 42% Sconto e OffertaDavid Sassoli : oggi ultimo saluto a StrasburgoCatania, Agata Scuto scomparsa nel 2012 : un arrestoMorto lo stilista Nino Cerruti a 91 anniTrump : Il presidente Biden ha umiliato l'AmericaUltime Blog

Growth Capital lancia il secondo batch di A-Road, il programma di accelerazione per le migliori scale-up (Di lunedì 17 gennaio 2022) Una grande opportunità per tutte le scale-up. C’è tempo fino a lunedì 21 febbraio per candidarsi al secondo batch di A-Road, il programma d’élite di accelerazione e fundraising messo a punto da Growth Capital, advisor leader in Italia per aumenti di Capitale e operazioni di finanza straordinaria per startup e PMI innovative. A differenza delle più giovani start up, le scale-up sono società innovative che hanno già sviluppato un prodotto e il proprio business model, operano già sul mercato e presentano un altissimo potenziale di sviluppo anche sul mercato internazionale. A-Road sta già supportando le prime cinque realtà selezionate per il primo batch: Barberino’s, GoVolt, HiNelson, ...
