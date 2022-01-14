GWM Hit a New Record in 2021 with 15% Sales Growth (Di venerdì 14 gennaio 2022) BAODING, China, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/
GWM released the latest Sales data on January 6 that the company registered a volume of nearly 1.3 million vehicles in 2021, up 15.2% year-on-year, which marks the new Record that the Sales have been more than one million units for six consecutive years. Under the challenging conditions of the global pandemic, GWM has still seen surging Sales Growth. The official data showed that in the latest December, 162,369 new vehicles were sold, a month-on-month increase of 32.5%. As a single brand, HAVAL was still the top seller of GWM in 2021, with annual Sales of more than 770,000 units, and cumulative global Sales of more than 7 million units. The trendy HAVAL JOLION, the highly ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
GWM Hit a New Record in 2021 with 15% Sales Growth
