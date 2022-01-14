GWM Hit a New Record in 2021 with 15% Sales Growth

THE SETTLERS SARA’ DISPONIBILE SU PC MARZO RUGBY 22: NUOVO GAMEPLAYRescue Party: Live! è disponibile Senza green pass si perde il reddito di cittadinanza : Ecco i rischiLogitech Litra Glow - la Streaming Light Premium dotata di TrueSoft ...KIRBY E LA TERRA PERDUTA IN ARRIVO A MARZOWiko presenta lo smartphone Y82: bello e possibileL'ATTACCO DEI GIGANTI ARRIVA COL PRIMO AGGIORNAMENTO DI CALL OF DUTY: ...Destiny 2: La Regina dei Sussurri ultimo trailer Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection arriva per Nintendo SwitchUltime Blog

GWM released the latest Sales data on January 6 that the company registered a volume of nearly 1.3 million vehicles in 2021, up 15.2% year-on-year, which marks the new Record that the Sales have been more than one million units for six consecutive years. Under the challenging conditions of the global pandemic, GWM has still seen surging Sales Growth. The official data showed that in the latest December, 162,369 new vehicles were sold, a month-on-month increase of 32.5%. As a single brand, HAVAL was still the top seller of GWM in 2021, with annual Sales of more than 770,000 units, and cumulative global Sales of more than 7 million units. The trendy HAVAL JOLION, the highly ...
