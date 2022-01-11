Life Science Alliance journal publishes results of plitidepsin in patients with COVID-19, which includes additional data on its antiviral activity against Delta and Omicron variants (Di martedì 11 gennaio 2022) - The final results of the APLICOV-PC study (Phase I-II), which were initially released last May and which the Company shared with the scientific community, demonstrate the safety of plitidepsin's use in patients with COVID-19 and postulate a positive therapeutic impact on the evolution of the disease. - PharmaMar confirms in vitro activity of plitidepsin against several variants, including Delta and Omicron. - The Life Science Alliance journal is co-founded by the Rockefeller University, the European Molecular Biology Organization (EMBO) and Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory. MADRID, ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano (Di martedì 11 gennaio 2022) - The finalof the APLICOV-PC study (Phase I-II),were initially released last May andthe Company sharedthe scientific community, demonstrate the safety of's use in-19 and postulate a positive therapeutic impact on the evolution of the disease. - PharmaMar confirms in vitroofseveral, includingand. - Theis co-founded by the Rockefeller University, the European Molecular Biology Organization (EMBO) and Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory. MADRID, ...

