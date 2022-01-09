IMPACT: Steve Maclin perde la sua imbattibilità, Trey Miguel mantiene l’X-Division Title (Di domenica 9 gennaio 2022) Steve Maclin si era avvicinato al ppv Hard To Kill con una gran imbattibilità. Pareva il favorito per la vittoria del titolo X-Division, ma Trey Miguel è stato capace di superare il suo avversario con uno Brainbuster e la Meteora. Per il campione però i sonni non sono tranquilli: nel pre show Mike Bailey ha vinto il Fatal 4 Way e si è posto all’attenzione come un contender credibile. Trey Miguel è ancora campione .@TheTreyMiguel retains the X Division Championship at #HardToKill! #IMPACTWRESTLING #HardToKill pic.twitter.com/2Sj55qqtXC— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 9, 2022 Mike Bailey è arrivato ad IMPACT ...Leggi su zonawrestling
