Vediamo insieme che cosa ci aspetta per la prima puntata della nostra soap opera turca del nuovo anno, ...

Commenta
Love is in the air: Serkan decide di non riconoscere Kiraz (Di lunedì 3 gennaio 2022) Vediamo insieme che cosa ci aspetta per la prima puntata della nostra soap opera turca del nuovo anno, tra Eda e Serkan. Anche oggi, 3 gennaio, possiamo assistere ad una nuova ed interessante puntata per quanto riguarda la nostra soap opera preferita, ovvero Love is in the air. Ma cerchiamo di capire meglio che cosa L'articolo proviene da Leggilo.org.
I programmi in tv oggi, 3 gennaio 2022: Mary Poppins e altri film

LOVE IS IN THE AIR 20:10 - LOVE IS IN ...
Love Is In The Air Anticipazioni Turche: Serkan non farà da padre a Kiraz!

Nelle puntate di Love Is In The Air in onda in Italia su Canale 5, abbiamo visto Eda rivelare finalmente a Serkan che è il padre di Kiraz. Dopo aver parlato a lungo, Serkan chiede a Eda del tempo per ...

Love is in the air, anticipazioni 3-7 Gennaio: Kiraz scompare e Serkan…

Secondo le anticipazioni delle puntate italiane di Love is in the air, infatti, la bambina proprio nel giorno del suo compleanno sparirà. Love is in the air, spoiler puntate italiane in onda dal 3 al ...
