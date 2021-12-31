All About Elite conclude il 2021 con una intervista a Mambo Italiano! (Di venerdì 31 dicembre 2021) Ultima puntata dell’anno per All About Elite. Simone Spada e Andrea Samele al commento di Dynamite, con un resoconto anche della precedente puntata di Rampage. Nella seconda parte invece una interessante intervista a Mambo Italiano, wrestler italiano di stanza in America che ha lavorato sia per la All Elite Wrestling che per la WWE. Abbiamo scoperto aneddoti veramente sfiziosi a riguardo il suo impegno nel wrestling americano. All About Elite con Mambo Italiano Leggi su zonawrestling
