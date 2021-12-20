Grenada Appoints Justin Sun as WTO Ambassador to Power Local Economic Growth with Digital Technologies (Di lunedì 20 dicembre 2021) SINGAPORE, Dec. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/
According to Coindesk and Bloomberg, on December 17, the Grenada government officially appointed Justin Sun as Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the WTO, authorizing him to represent Grenada at WTO meetings during his term of office. The report revealed that Justin Sun will play a pivotal role in promoting Growth of the economy and international trade in Grenada and the Caribbean by introducing Digital technology. Justin Sun is recently visiting Grenada, Cuba, Barbados, among other countries. He has demonstrated full commitment to Powering Economic Growth by leveraging Digital ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Grenada appoints Justin Sun WTO ambassadorThe government of Grenada has announced the appointment of Justin Sun as its new WTO ambassador to be based in Geneva. Sun, a leading figure in the crypto and blockchain sphere, is best known as the ...
