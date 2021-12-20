Perché i produttori di smartphone stanno progressivamente aumentando ...Tifone Rai Filippine : bilancio di 208 mortiMyanmar : a luglio 2021 esecuzioni massa10 modi per rendere più confortevole un materasso scadenteIn Australia si schianta aereo : 4 i mortiQuali sono le cause del dolore al collo e del mal di testa?Uwant B100-E : Lo Smacchiatore Multifunzionale a vaporeLG: PRESENTA I MONITOR ULTRAFINE OLED PRO 2022Pull up bar: le trazioni alla sbarra di cui non potrai più fare a menoLG: LE NUOVE SOUNDBAR TRASFORMANO L’HOME ENTERTAINMENTUltime Blog

Grenada Appoints Justin Sun as WTO Ambassador to Power Local Economic Growth with Digital Technologies

SINGAPORE, Dec. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coindesk and Bloomberg, on December 17, the ...

Grenada Appoints Justin Sun as WTO Ambassador to Power Local Economic Growth with Digital Technologies

According to Coindesk and Bloomberg, on December 17, the Grenada government officially appointed Justin Sun as Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the WTO, authorizing him to represent Grenada at WTO meetings during his term of office. The report revealed that Justin Sun will play a pivotal role in promoting Growth of the economy and international trade in Grenada and the Caribbean by introducing Digital technology. Justin Sun is recently visiting Grenada, Cuba, Barbados, among other countries. He has demonstrated full commitment to Powering Economic Growth by leveraging Digital ...
