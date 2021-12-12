JBL: “The Undertaker è un leader totale, sempre umile ed un ottimo essere umano” (Di domenica 12 dicembre 2021) The Undertaker è uno dei personaggi più prolifici della storia del wrestling e diventerà una leggenda assoluta. L’impatto che ha avuto sul business potrebbe non essere mai raggiunto, dato che ha dato oltre 30 anni della sua vita all’industria del wrestling. Per mettere le cose in chiaro su quanto rispetto abbia il becchino nel backstage, JBL ha recentemente commentato il suo status di leader dello spogliatoio. I due uomini hanno lavorato insieme per molti anni in federazione, quindi l’ex campione WWE ha conosciuto abbastanza bene il Phenom. JBL ha fatto un’apparizione al Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast e ha parlato di come The Undertaker fosse qualcuno che chiunque avrebbe voluto come leader dello spogliatoio. Si è anche complimentato con il suo ex collega definendolo “un ...Leggi su zonawrestling
