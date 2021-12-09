Quali Joins the Telecom Infra Project (Di giovedì 9 dicembre 2021) - Quali's CloudShell provides new, one-click, instant access to Infrastructure for developers building the future of Telecom AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Quali, the award-winning provider of Environments-as-a-Service Infrastructure automation solutions, announced today that it is joining the Telecom Infra Project (TIP). TIP is a community of diverse participants that includes hundreds of companies - from service providers and technology partners to systems integrators and other connectivity stakeholders, working to develop, test and deploy open, disaggregated, and standards-based solutions that deliver high-Quality connectivity globally. At its core, TIP convenes the industry and takes early proofs of concept, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
When in - person testing is not possible, as with the COVID pandemic, Quali's CloudShell is one of the components that allows us to deploy Lab - as - a - Service to scale testing and validation
