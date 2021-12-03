Huobi Primelist to List RIFI Token, Supporting Rikkei Finance's Ambitions to Enable Secure Open Lending (Di venerdì 3 dicembre 2021) LONDON, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Huobi Global, one of the world's leading digital asset exchanges, announced today the launch of its fifth PrimeList event, offering preferential access to new DeFi project, Rikkei Finance, and its Token RIFI. A metaverse DeFi protocol, Rikkei Finance Enables safe and Secure Open Lending, featuring cross-chain support, NFT Lending and liquidation coverage. Rikkei Finance tackles a common problem with Lending protocols, many of which can only lend assets on a specific blockchain. To solve this problem, it offers cross-chain transactions, using wrapped ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
