Wolverine Power Cooperative and Cl?nera Announce Contract for Largest Solar Array in Southwest Michigan

BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cl?nera and Wolverine Power Cooperative (Wolverine) today ...

Wolverine Power Cooperative and Cl?nera Announce Contract for Largest Solar Array in Southwest Michigan (Di martedì 12 ottobre 2021) BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Cl?nera and Wolverine Power Cooperative (Wolverine) today Announced a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) between Wolverine and Cl?nera's affiliate, Gemstone Solar LLC. Gemstone Solar is scheduled to be commercially operational by the end of 2023, and will deliver 150 MWac (180 MWdc) of clean energy to Wolverine members. Cl?nera, a developer of large-scale Solar and storage projects, and a subsidiary of Enlight Renewable Energy LTD (TASE: ENLT), will  manage construction and operation of Gemstone Solar. Wolverine is Michigan's leader in new renewable energy—currently providing members with ...
