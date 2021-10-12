Wolverine Power Cooperative and Cl?nera Announce Contract for Largest Solar Array in Southwest Michigan

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 12 ottobre 2021) BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/Cl?nera and) todayd a 20-yearPurchase Agreement (PPA) betweenand Cl?nera's affiliate, GemstoneLLC. Gemstoneis scheduled to be commercially operational by the end of 2023, and will deliver 150 MWac (180 MWdc) of clean energy tomembers. Cl?nera, a developer of large-scaleand storage projects, and a subsidiary of Enlight Renewable Energy LTD (TASE: ENLT), will manage construction and operation of Gemstoneis's leader in new renewable energy—currently providing members with ...