CGTN: What does China's realization of Xiaokang mean for its people and the world? (Di martedì 28 settembre 2021) BEIJING, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Xiaokang society, or "a moderately prosperous society in all respects," is a term that carries a long-cherished dream of the Chinese nation. On July 1, China announced achieving its first centenary goal of building such a society. But What does it mean for a country of 1.4 billion people and the world at large? A white paper titled "China's Epic Journey from Poverty to Prosperity" released on Tuesday has the answers. By the Chinese people, for the Chinese nation In the traditional Confucian sense, Xiaokang is a state wherein, despite imperfections, everyone is adequately provided for. It was reintroduced into political discourse in the 1970s, and the Communist Party of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
CGTN: Tech, politics and ambition: How Huawei's Meng Wanzhou stepped into a perfect storm between China and U.S.... which after all has been a protracted bone of contention between China and Canada," Guo told CGTN ... What does Meng's release mean to China - U. S. ties? The release shows Washington's attempt to ...
CGTN: Xi Jinping: A role model in respecting teachersAt the time, Xi recalled his years at school, saying he is grateful for what he learned from his ... /Xinhua) https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021 - 09 - 11/Xi - Jinping - A - role - model - in - respecting -...
CGTN China to prioritize conservation in its water diversion project Padova News
CGTN: Tech, politics and ambition: How Huawei's Meng Wanzhou stepped into a perfect storm between China and U.S.Meng Wanzhou's release reveals Washington's attempt to prevent its stiff competition with Beijing from veering into a conflict, but it's far from ...
CGTN China leads green development vows no new coal-fired power projects abroad(Immediapress - Adnkronos Immediapress e' un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall'ente che lo emette. Padovanews non e' responsabile per i contenuti ...
